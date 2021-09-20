Healthcare workers protest against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The governor is mandating vaccinations for healthcare workers.

Data from AARP of Illinois shows that only 65 percent of healthcare workers in nursing homes in the state are vaccinated.

One nurse from the Christian Village in Illinois joined a protest outside the Capitol Saturday against the mandate. He said he is willing to lose his job before he would take the vaccine.

“We have eight weeks to see if things change,” said Craig Kretkowski. “I believe in God, and I believe there is an exemption for that, but I don’t know if I will use that, because I don’t know if my feelings will allow me to use that.”

AARP data shows that almost 86 percent of residents at long-term care facilities in the state are fully vaccinated. The Biden administration has threatened to withhold federal funding from nursing homes that don’t enforce a vaccine mandate.