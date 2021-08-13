Healthcare workers implore community to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases increase

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County healthcare providers are imploring their community to take action as they see an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

There was a news conference Friday to address concerns regarding the situation. Officials said there are limited healthcare resources right now for families and people.

Drew Early with Decatur Memorial Hospital said DMH is seeing as many COVID patients as last fall. There is tremendous stress on caregivers, friends and neighbors.

Officials are begging their community to get vaccinated, wear masks and maintain distance. They also said there is a similar situation in Champaign, Springfield, Bloomington and other areas.