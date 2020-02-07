Healthcare providers warn of increase in flu cases

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Radio Network reports there is a child in Champaign County being monitored by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for possibly having coronavirus. However, doctors said people really need to watch out for the flu. Carle Convenient Care has been dealing with a spike in flu cases.

Doctors said they are seeing more patients with the virus so far this year than at this point last year. The flu is now considered widespread in Illinois.

A patient receives a flu shot from Carle providers.

They said it is not too late to get the flu shot, but also be aware of who is most likely to get it.”People that are more susceptible to flu are the very young or the very old, or if you have any friends or family members that are immunocompromised, avoiding contact with those people would be a wise idea,” said Elizabeth Ackerson, D.O., Convenient Care Plus. You can also schedule an appointment with Convenient Care online to avoid waiting in the office.