Health officials weigh in if Covid-19 vaccine will work with new variants emerging

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

Covid-19 variants are showing up around the world. Some strands are taking shape here in the United States, but what does that mean for the vaccine?

Health officials aren’t sure if it will work against all the different strands, but Brian Laird with OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Urbana says if you get a vaccine and a new variant emerges it will help.

“The more people that get infected, better the chances that variants will happen. And so the more people who get the vaccine, there’s less people that are infected. There’s less of a chance these variants will happen,” Laird said.

He also says symptoms will be less severe if you’re vaccinated.