Health officials: three new COVID-19 cases confirmed

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County’s Public Health Administrator, Doug Toole, said in a press release Monday they have recorded a total of 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In an emailed statement, he said they had three more positive cases: one in their 60s, one in their 40s, and one in their 20s.

They have also recorded a total of 6,873 negative cases.

In a Facebook update, the Vermilion County Health Department said Monday it had 24 active cases — two were hospitalized and 22 were isolated at home. Fifty have been released from isolation, and two have died.

“Of the 76 positive cases,” it said on Facebook, “eight small groups (four cases, three cases, three cases, three cases, two cases, two cases, two cases, and two cases) are connected by family, one small group (two cases) is connected by housing, and one small group (five cases) is connected by workplace.”

“We wish all the people who tested positive for COVID-19 full and speedy recoveries,” the post added.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (DPH) has published online data on cases located at long-term care facilities, which receives weekly updates. As of Friday, no such cases were reported in Vermilion County.

IDPH’s website on zip code-level data stated on Friday that 42 cases in Vermilion County were located in the ‘61832’ region, which covers the City of Danville and some surrounding areas. That website only lists zip codes with five or more confirmed cases.

Over the week of June 28 – July 4, a total of 19 cases were reported by the VCHD.