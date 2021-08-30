Health officials speak on COVID concerns after U of I football game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Health officials are keeping a close eye on COVID cases. Especially after big events like the U of I football game.

Starting Monday, masks are required when you are indoors in the state. Some places already stepped back into those requirements. For the U of I football game, masks were required indoors.

The game is technically outside, and most people were sitting outside. But places like the concession stands and bathrooms are inside. That’s where people were required to wear masks.

We’ve been told a lot of people weren’t wearing one.

We received a statement from Kent Brown, the associate director of athletics, and media relations for the University of Illinois athletics.

He said, “We tried to be very clear with everyone that masking was required indoors at Memorial Stadium, including the Great West Hall and East Hall areas. Obviously, not everyone complied. We’ll continue to send messages to our ticket holders asking for their support in following the campus and state mandates.“

Awais Vaid is with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. He said they’ve been working closely with the school to ensure they’re following proper steps in keeping everyone safe. That’s why masks were required in places like club spaces, bathrooms, elevators, and anywhere inside.

“There are concerns how this would impact things going forward. One of the things to keep in mind is, the majority of people at the game, if they were students, faculty, and staff, are a highly vaccinated group of individuals,” he said.

He said knowing if COVID cases will rise is not something anyone can predict and if cases do rise in the coming days, he said there have been several large gatherings that those cases could be tracked back to. Not only the football game.

Officials said it’s always a good idea to get a COVID test a few days after you’re around a large group of people, just to make sure and keep everyone safe.