Health officials see positive signs in Biden’s push for making all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — President Biden said he will direct all states to make all adults eligible for the vaccine starting on May 1st.

Public health officials in central Illinois didn’t have timetable set for when that change would be made, but they said this would definitely be happening ahead of schedule. They are looking at it as a positive, because they think its a sign of more help coming, but if those extra doses don’t come, then people could be left behind.

“I’ve been seeing more appointments opening up, you know, every single week, not just from our partners, but also from the local pharmacies,” Macon County Public Health Director Brandi Binkley said. “So I do feel confident that we can do it, but you’re right, there’s definitely a concern that the highest priority of the highest risk people would not be vaccinated first.”

Illinois has vaccinated just about 10 percent of the state’s population, but only people over 65 and people with pre-existing conditions are able to get their shots.