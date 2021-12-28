Health officials say not to use hospitals for COVID asymptomatic testing

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Public Health District recently posted to Facebook, asking people not to use Carle, OSF, Christie or Promise Healthcare for COVID asymptomatic testing.

Health officials said at this moment, people who should go to these healthcare locations for COVID testing are only the ones with symptoms, have a high-risk exposure or are directed there by a healthcare provider.

According to officials, others should use the mall testing site, SHIELD-CU sites (YMCA, CRCE, or Parkland), The Free Rapid Test site at SE corner of Springfield & Duncan or Campustown Urgent Care.

They explained that this change is an effort to preserve healthcare resources for more important needs.