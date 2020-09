MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 24 additional residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, according to the Macon County Health Department.

There is a total of 1,164 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 32 deaths. Of those total cases, health officials said 699 patients have been released from isolation while 425 remain isolated at home.

There are eight residents with the virus that are hospitalized.