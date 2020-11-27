Health officials remind shoppers to be cautious while in stores

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials are reminding people to be cautious if they are shopping this weekend.

COVID-19 cases are still on the rise. To prevent the spread, health officials are reminding people to follow capacity limits in stores, social distance and wear masks. If possible, shop online.

“Shopping online is probably the safest right now because you don’t have to leave your home and whatever you need is available to you exactly as is in-store and at the same price as well,” said Awais Vaid, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. “So that would be the best option.”

Vaid said some hospitals are overwhelmed with cases. So be careful when going outside and shopping at stores.