Health officials predict more mosquitoes this year

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Public health officials are urging residents to be aware of potential West Nile virus activity.

Illinois experienced record rainfall this spring which could enhance the number of maturing mosquito eggs. The best way to prevent West Nile virus disease is to avoid mosquito bites and to practice the three “R’s”

Reduce: Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut. Eliminate, or refresh each week, all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other containers.

Repel: when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

Report: report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. Ford County Public Health Department may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito eggs. Contact Christy Wallace or Nancy Mandamuna at (217)379-9281.

Ford County Public Health Department may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito eggs. Contact Christy Wallace or Nancy Mandamuna at (217)379-9281.