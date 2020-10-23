Health officials plead community to take precautions for COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County health officials are urging their community to continue to take precautions when it comes to COVID-19.

Macon County Health Department Health Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said the community needs to do their part. She quoted Illinois Department of Public Health’s Dr. Ngozi Ezike and said, “We may be tired, but the virus is not tired and we must continue to fight.”

This comes as Macon County continues to be at a warning level for COVID-19. Binkley said the county’s test positivity is at 11 percent while the target is 8 or below. They also listed other areas that put them at a warning level, such as the number of positive tests per 100,000. In that area, the county was seeing around 400 when the target is 50 or below.

Health officials said the community can help stop the spread of the virus by wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and utilizing proper hygiene.