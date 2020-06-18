Health officials look for fabric face masks

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle is looking for more fabric face mask donations.

Officials said over the last three months, more than 54,000 face masks have been collected for area healthcare workers with the help of local volunteers. Now, they are looking for more masks as people return to work and school.

“As things begin to reopen slowly and more people are venturing out, there’s an increased need to keep out community safe and healthy,” said Eric Toliver, Carle director of volunteer services. “One of the easiest ways to do so is to wear a face covering when you have to go out and interact with others.”

Carle is able to provide sewing materials thanks to a donation. You can find a tutorial on how to make masks here. For the summertime, officials said double cotton is preferred. They ask you not to use flannel.

Bundles of 25 masks should be put into a sealed zip-lock bag. Carle will schedule a pick-up time for sewn masks from porches within Champaign and Vermilion Counties. You can make your appointment by emailing makeamask@carle.com.