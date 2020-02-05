Health officials investigate child for possible coronavirus

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A child in the county is now being investigated for possibly having the coronavirus.

That is the deadly virus that first appeared in China. There are 11 confirmed cases in the United States. Two of those are in Illinois.

Neither McKinley Health Center or the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District would comment while this is under investigation. The information about this possible case comes from the Illinois Radio Network. They talked to McKinley Health Center at the U of I.

As a reminder, this is not a confirmed case of the virus. That means someone has symptoms similar to the virus and has traveled to China within the past two weeks. Symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. It looks a lot like pneumonia.

There are 76 pending cases of coronavirus in the United States right now. 20 of those are in Illinois. More than 500 people have died from the virus.

As soon as a case of coronavirus is confirmed, the Public Health District will notify the public. The CDC is doing the investigation right now. There is no exact time for when they will be finished.

If you think you have symptoms and have traveled to China in the last 14 days, call your health care provider first–unless it is urgent–before going to the doctor. They will then let you know if you need to come in.