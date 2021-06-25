Health officials discuss herd immunity

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As vaccination numbers continue to creep up, you may be wondering when we’ll officially reach “herd immunity.”

We talked to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. Officials tell us with new variants popping up, it’s hard to determine exactly when that could happen. They say it’s about small goals. They want to see 70% of people in Champaign County vaccinated by July 4th.

They say right now, 65% of adults are vaccinated in Champaign-Urbana, but it’s closer to 55 percent for the whole county.

“With Covid it is hard because we are still seeing different variants, we are still seeing the effect of you know the vaccines, we’re still seeing breakthrough cases all go very small numbers, so we don’t want to use herd immunity term. We just have short term and long term goals,” Dr. Awais Vaid, C.U.P.H.D., said.

He says even though case numbers are low, it’s critical for vaccinations to rise so the virus does not make a comeback in the winter months.