Health officials ask public about their concerns

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — “We ask people to identify their biggest concerns,” Awais Vaid, Champaign Urbana Public Health District, said.

The Champaign Urbana Public Health District wants to know what you’re worried about and see what they can do to fix the issues.

CUPHD are partnering with local hospitals and other county health boards to push out the survey. The survey is about 8 to 10 minutes long and it asks people to fill out concerns they are having in the community. Vaid said they do this survey once every three years. He says after leaders see the community’s top concerns, they can make a plan to address them.

“We also come up with a plan,” Vaid said. “A plan of action and groups are specifically formed with the expertise of different agencies who can help solve some of those issues.

He said three years ago the top concerns were community violence, behavioral and mental health, and obesity. The survey lasts through the end of October. Its available in both Spanish and English.

Survey in Spanish: https://bradley.az1.qualtrics.com/…/SV_cMCuuoV3Z5iALhs

Survey in English: https://bradley.az1.qualtrics.com/…/SV_9YSujRZr9D5fyjY

CUPHD’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CUPHD/