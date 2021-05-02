Health officials announce 1,860 new cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 1,860 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 27 more deaths.

Deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s

Franklin County: 1 male 60s

Iroquois County: 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 female 50s

Kankakee County: 1 female 70s

LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 male 60s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s

McLean County: 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s

Will County: 1 female 50s

Williamson County: 1 female 60s

Winnebago County: 1 male 80s

Woodford County: 1 male 70s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,339,728 cases, including 22,019 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of Saturday night, 1,916 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 472 patients were in the ICU. 225 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 25-May 1, 2021 is 3.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 25-May 1, 2021 is 4.1%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,802,395. A total of 9,393,137 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,239 doses. On Saturday alone, 44,678 doses were reported administered in Illinois. More than 32% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.