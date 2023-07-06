MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — West Nile Virus is once again makings its rounds in Central Illinois.

The Macon Mosquito Abatement District announced on Wednesday that it found the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus in the county. As of June 29, there are eight other counties in the state reporting positive mosquitoes to the Illinois Department of Public Health, but all eight are outside the WCIA viewing area. No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported statewide.

The MMAD said the infected mosquitoes were caught in a trap on Wednesday, July 5. It is the first positive test result out of 108 previous tests of mosquitoes caught in the county.

The risk of humans being infected with West Nile Virus is low, MMAD officials said, but they recommended that people proactively eliminate sources of standing water and take personal protection measures to minimize mosquito bites. That includes using insect repellant and avoiding being outside during peak mosquito feeding times: the hours around dusk and dawn.

“We expect to see mosquito populations increase in the coming days due to recent rain events in the area,” said MMAD Director Jason Probus. “Mosquito abatement, much like other forms of public health infrastructure, is a combined community effort. Look around your own back yard and rid sources of standing water. If it can hold water, it can breed mosquitoes.”

People can report standing water by calling the MMAD office at 217-875-2722. More information about West Nile Virus prevention and updates can be found on the MMAD website and Facebook page.