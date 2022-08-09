MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A batch of mosquitoes in Macon County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The batch was caught in a trap set up by the Macon Mosquito Abatement District and tested positive on Tuesday. The trap was set up as a part of weekly MMAD mosquito surveillance; mosquitoes caught in these traps are then tested using the Rapid Analyte Measurement Platform (RAMP). Out of 162 tests performed to date, only one has yielded a positive result. There have been no human cases reported in the State of Illinois this year.

While the risk of West Nile infection is low, the MMAD recommends that people act proactively to eliminate sources of standing water and protect themselves against mosquito bites and disease transmission. The latter can be done by using repellant, wearing loose-fitting clothing and being indoors during active mosquito times – dusk and dawn.

“The full effect on mosquito populations from recent rains is still unknown, but it is likely we will see an uptick in mosquito activity over the next several days as it takes a week for mosquitos to grow into a flying adult,” said MMAD Director Jason Probus. “This, paired with our first positive samples detected as we enter peak West Nile Virus season, should cause all of us to act proactively and tip and toss any standing water that might have accumulated in our own back yards. Eliminating breeding sources is our first step and everyone can play an active role.”

More information on West Nile Virus prevention and continued updates can be found on the MMAD website. Standing water can be reported to the MMAD by calling 217-875-2722.