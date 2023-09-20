MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The latest COVID-19 vaccines are starting to roll out across Central Illinois following their approval by the FDA and recommendation by the CDC.

The federal agencies greenlit the updated vaccines to combat the latest strains of COVID-19 that are currently circulating and causing a recent wave of severe COVID-19 cases across the U.S. The Illinois Department of Public Health said data indicates a seven percent increase in hospitalizations across Illinois for the week ending Sept. 2.

Heading into the fall, IDPH officials said they are monitoring data on COVID and other respiratory viruses like flu and RSV, which could make up a “tripledemic.”

Vaccine clinics across the region are starting to receive the updated vaccines, including Walgreens locations in Mahomet, Monticello and Rantoul, along with CVS locations in Decatur and Clinton.

Kristi Emilson said she is going to get the shot as soon as possible.

“I don’t want this disease. I had it once. That was too many times,” she said. “I don’t want you to have it. I don’t want my mom to have it. I don’t want your girlfriend to have it. I don’t want my boss to have it. I don’t want anyone to have it.”

Appointments for people ages six months and older can be scheduled on either Walgreens‘ or CVS‘ websites.

The Champaign-Urbana Public health District, meanwhile, is hoping to get their supply of vaccines on Friday. OSF in Urbana is, right now,