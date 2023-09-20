CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Research from the University of Illinois suggests a direct linkage between air pollution and declining mental health, primarily in rural areas.

The study shows that when air pollution increases by 10% in a rural area, the suicide rate also increases by 1.5%. When comparing rural areas to urban ones, the study shows virtually no increase in suicide rates.

One of the co-writers of the academic paper, David Molitor, said this study speaks to the wider mental health challenges the country is facing right now. He said the trends are not good.

“That gap, the urban and rural gap, has been widening,” Molitor said. “So I think what we’re finding here is evidence that’s consistent with these broader trends that the regions and the groups that are most at risk are the rural populations.”

Moving forward, the next step with the study is increasing population health through bad air resiliency. Molitor said that includes paying attention to both physical as well as mental health during poor air days to ensure they both receive care.