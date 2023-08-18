URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The world of transplants is getting a lot more interesting thanks to the help of a Central Illinois researcher.

Scientists recently made a huge leap in animal-to-human organ transplants, or xenotransplantation. A kidney from a genetically modified pig was put into a brain-dead man in New York, and the organ worked normally for over a month.

University of Illinois professor Jim Lowe is involved with some of these studies. He said this is a monumental step in the right direction and will hopefully be an answer to the organ donor shortage the country is facing.

“The goal today isn’t to have a human kidney or a pig kidney that you would live with forever. They’re saying, ‘Can I give you a pig kidney that you could live with for a year or two or three while you’re on the human transplant waiting list?” Lowe said. “Eventually, their goal is ‘Can I just give you a pig kidney instead of a human kidney?’ Because there are thousands of people every year that pass away because they don’t get a kidney donation.”

Lowe said he can see that happening within the next five years. Now that xenotransplantation has passed the 30-day mark required by the FDA, scientists are hoping to start clinical trials soon.