CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A national organization has redesignated OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana and OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville as primary stroke centers.

The Joint Commission, a national health care accreditation organization, redesignated the medical centers after conducting thorough reviews of both locations. They ensured that their standards were met by surveying the facilities, including their radiology, Emergency Departments, inpatient units, and several other areas. They also interviewed doctors, nurses and other health care providers.

The commission’s standards use best practices from the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. They are informed by in-depth research and health care experts, and aim to help hospitals improve performance.

“We are in a constant state of readiness looking for new guidelines set forth by these organizations,” said Leslie Ingold, Regional Stroke Coordinator for OSF Heart of Mary and OSF Sacred Heart. “We work with health care providers locally and at our Ministry headquarters in Peoria, Illinois, to make these best practices part of our daily work to provide safe and quality care.”

OSF Heart of Mary has upheld the designation since 2010, while OSF Sacred Heart has maintained it since 2015.