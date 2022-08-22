DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Monday that they have confirmed a case of monkeypox exists in Macon County.

The MCHD said the case is linked to a congregate care facility. Although the department considers the risk of exposure to be minimal, it is screening those identified as an exposure risk out of an abundance of caution. It also requested monkeypox vaccines as the county now qualifies to receive them.

The MCHD added that it does not plan to regularly report monkeypox cases, but will provide updates regarding access to monkeypox vaccines.

Monkeypox infection begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes that progresses to a rash on the face or body. The MCHD said that anyone who has a new or unexplained rash, sores or symptoms or a confirmed exposure should contact a healthcare provider and avoid being intimate with anyone until they have been seen by a doctor.

Transmission is possible through close physical contact with body fluids or sores, contact with items that have been contaminated by fluids or sores and respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact. It can spread from the time symptoms begin until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

If a person or their partner has monkeypox, they should follow treatment and prevention recommendations from their healthcare provider.