CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A pair of hospitals affiliated with Memorial Health were recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report in their 2022-2023 rankings.

Springfield and Decatur Memorial Hospitals were each recognized for excellence in various areas of care. In addition, Springfield Memorial was awarded again with a Best Regional Hospital recognition for west central Illinois.

U.S. News and World Report evaluated 215 hospitals in Illinois and ranked Springfield Memorial at No. 24. Springfield Memorial was one of just three hospitals outside of Chicago to be ranked.

“This is a wonderful achievement,” said Chuck Callahan, president of Memorial Health Hospital Group and president and CEO of Springfield Memorial Hospital. “These recognitions from U.S. News & World Report reflect the continued commitment of our colleagues to provide our patients with the highest levels of safety, quality and service.”

Springfield Memorial was further recognized for its excellence in eight areas of care: colon cancer, surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, heart attack, kidney failure, knee replacement, hip replacement and lung cancer surgery.

Decatur Memorial Hospital, meanwhile, was recognized for excellence in four areas of care: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), kidney failure, knee replacement and stroke.

“Looking at the procedures and conditions for which our hospital was recognized, we see issues that affect most everyone in our region,” said Drew Early, president and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital. “Most people in our community, for example, have personally experienced or know someone who has experienced knee replacement or stroke. Decatur Memorial Hospital’s high marks in these areas show we are providing the best quality and most necessary care to our patients, right here at home.”