DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One hospital system is giving people a chance to screen for skin cancer after a summer of sunny skies.

Memorial Health is offering free screenings on Aug. 28 at Memorial Cancer Care, located on the campus of Decatur Memorial Hospital. Screenings will be conducted by the dermatology team from SIU Medicine between 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Preregistration and a short consent form are required to participate in the screening. People can call 217-876-4749 to preregister.

Participants should not currently be under the care of a dermatologist.