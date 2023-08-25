DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department has announced that a human case of West Nile Virus was found in the county.

It is the first human case of West Nile Virus to be confirmed by the CDC in Macon County this year, and of only 12 across the entire state. Kane, Madison, Will and Woodford Counties also reported one case each, with the remaining seven in Cook County.

The Illinois Department of Public health also confirmed that one of those Cook County cases resulted in a death. A 90-year-old woman, they said had, early onset symptoms of West Nile Virus in early August and died soon after.

Health officials in Macon County, along with the county’s Mosquito Abatement District, urged people in the county to do all they can to avoid mosquito bites while the weather remains warm and mosquitoes continue to breed.

“We continue to conduct routine surveillance and are closely monitoring the situation. To date, we have 20 West Nile virus-positive batches of mosquitoes from seven different trap sites within our District,” said Jason Probus, Macon Mosquito Abatement District director. “When mosquito populations and virus detection thresholds are met, we will conduct adult mosquito treatments in neighborhoods as needed.”

Probus added that people can do their part to prevent mosquito breeding by removing standing items containing standing water from their backyards. Without significant rains, artificial sources will more than likely be the cause of mosquito activity; those sources include bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools and old tires.

For places too big for one person to remove standing water, such as roadside ditches or flooded backyards, people can contact the MMAD at (217) 875-2722 or online.