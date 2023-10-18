DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Thursday, the Macon County Health Department will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

They will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Health Department building (1221 East Condit Street in Decatur). The Health Department asks that people arrive in the morning between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., or in the afternoon between 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

A photo ID and insurance information are required. Walk-in clinics are available only for those 18 and older.

The department will also be holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Nov. 3. Further questions and appointments can be made by calling 217-423-6988 and selecting option 2.