DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department is giving adults a chance to get vaccinated against the flu with a drive-thru vaccination clinic.

The Health Department will be hosting the clinic at their building – 1221 East Condit Street – on Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone 18 years and older can receive a shot; people ages 18 to 64 will receive an annual flu vaccine while those 65 years and older will receive a high-dose vaccine.

People who plan to attend this clinic will be asked to enter the MCHD property on Orchard Street and follow the posted signs to get in line. People should wear a short-sleeve shirt and bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Anyone who has further questions should call 217-423-6988 and choose option 2. People who are unable to attend the clinic and who want to make an appointment can schedule one using the same number.