PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — With Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines now approved for children aged six months to four years, the Livingston County Health Department has begun administering shots for that age range.

Families are welcome to visit the LCHD building (310 East Torrance Avenue in Pontiac) on Mondays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to receive a vaccine. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled on the LCHD website. All vaccine doses are free.

Everyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian and adults must have their driver’s licenses or state ID. People must also bring their vaccination card, if returning for a second or third dose, and a mask to wear in the clinic area and when interacting with LCHD staff.

Pfizer’s vaccine series for children ages six months to four years consists of three shots – two to be administered three weeks apart and the third administered two months later. The dosage for this vaccine is just one-tenth that of an adult Pfizer vaccine. Moderna’s vaccine series for this age range consists of only two shots, also three weeks apart, and is just one-quarter the dosage of an adult Moderna vaccine.

The CDC is recommending that everyone six months and older be vaccinated against COVID-19.