CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The smoky skies and hazy conditions in Central Illinois have some doctors concerned about potential breathing problems.

While Tuesday was supposed to be the worst of the smoke and haze, Wednesday is still hazy and air quality alerts remain in place. Megan Schopp, a respiratory therapist at Christie Clinic, wants people in Champaign to limit their time outside, saying the smoke is very dangerous for people’s lungs.

“When you breath in that smoke, it causes something called ‘bronco constriction,'” Schopp explained. “So all in the little airways in your lungs, there’s these little muscles that go around your airways. Those can become really really tight. And when they become tight, it doesn’t let that air flow as well, so it can become a little harder to breath.”

Schopp said that staying inside will be better for everyone’s health, but especially for those with asthma. But if people need to be outdoors, wearing a mask won’t hurt.

She added that people whose children are having trouble breathing should call their doctor. She also encouraged people who smoke cigarettes to stop, since the smoky conditions will make it even worse for their lungs.