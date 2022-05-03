DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new cancer-fighting machine is ready for use at OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center in Danville.

OSF acquired the machine in December and it took several months to install it. The machine, a TrueBeam radiotherapy linear accelerator, targets tumors quicker and more precisely than the center’s previous linear accelerator. This reduces the chances of tumor motion, which helps to protect nearby healthy tissue and critical organs, and also reduces the time it takes for treatment.

“We’re thrilled to have it,” said radiation oncologist Dr. Crystal Reed. “This is the top of the line linear accelerator from Varian, which is the premier radiation linear accelerator manufacturer. So the fact that [patients] can have it here in a smaller town makes it such that they don’t have to drive to Champaign-Urbana or Chicago or Louisville or wherever it might be.”

The linear accelerator was made possible by a $3 million donation from the estate of Julius Hegeler, a well-known Danville philanthropist and the husband of the cancer center’s namesake.

“It’s critical for the community that we have the latest and greatest technology for cancer. Cancer affects way too many people. And to have the latest technology here locally is important,” said Phil Muehl, chairperson of the Hegeler Foundation and of the OSF Healthcare Sacred Heart Medical center Community Council. “And I’m certain Julius is extremely happy knowing that this money is going to make these improvements to the cancer center.”