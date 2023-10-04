SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has redesigned and upgraded the Illinois Hospital Report Card website.

The department said patient safety and quality of care is the focus of the site. The site has more than 150 measures for hospitals across the land of Lincoln, allowing people to view information about hospital services, costs, patient satisfaction and safety, medical complications, and more. While the report card looks at facility-level data, an updated Illinois Public Health Community Map offers nearly 100 categories of county-level information on health outcomes and access to care across Illinois.

“This updated website will allow consumers to be more knowledgeable about their health care options, as well as provide greater information on the health needs of their communities,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.

The website is notably faster and offers enhanced mobile optimization and facility profiles, as well as expanded search capability and data access. The report card also gives tips on how to choose a health care facility, information about patient rights, and details on how the report card was compiled.

The site showed that Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana is seeing 73% patient recommendation, and OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center has a 74% patient recommendation. Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon also has a 74% patient recommendation.