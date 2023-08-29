CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — HSHS Hospitals are working through a series of system-wide outages that are affecting their clinic and administration procedures.

Kelly Barbeau, HSHS Illinois’ Director of Marketing and Communications, said in a statement that access to their phone system is sporadic and MyChart communication is unavailable.

“We acknowledge this outage is causing inconvenience for some patients and that services may take longer to schedule or receive,” Barbeau said. “We are grateful to our caregivers, colleagues and physicians, who are doing everything possible to ensure we can continue to serve our community while we work diligently to resolve the outage.”

Barbeau added that HSHS hospitals have well-established downtime policies and procedures that are followed whenever technology outages occur. Staff are following those protocols at this time.