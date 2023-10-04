DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The State of Illinois has approved a $90 million project to renovate HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted unanimously on approving the hospital’s Certificate of Need application. St. Mary’s submitted the application in August of this year and the hospital plans to begin upgrading immediately.

They will put the money towards a modernization project, improving clinical and non-clinical spaces, patient room amenities and patient experiences. The update will include four new state-of-the-art operating rooms with more efficient technologies. There will also be a continued expansion of service lines, such as their new robotic navigation system for neurosurgery.

“Hospital Sisters Health System and St. Mary’s Hospital are committed to Decatur, and we look forward to starting this renovation that will make it easier for our colleagues, nurses and providers to provide high quality care for our patients,” said Theresa Rutherford, President and CEO of St. Mary’s Hospital. “New operating rooms, a better layout, modern patient rooms: these are all improvements that will directly impact patient care for the better.”

The HFSRB also approved St. Mary’s plans to upgrade its infrastructure to better address its changing patient population. This will involve tearing down a portion of the facility.

Renovations will take place through 2026.