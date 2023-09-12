CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Hospital Sisters Health Systems’ electronic health records platform is working again, including the MyChart app.

Last month, a cyber attack hit the entire hospital system, making MyChart temporarily unavailable and leaving patients unable to schedule appointments. The attack also knocked out phone lines, which were only just restored last week. Now, patients can once again schedule appointments through the system.

HSHS said it will respond to patients’ messages as quickly as possible. They are still working on getting the rest of the system up and running. Updates on the situation as well as FAQs can be found on the HSHS website.