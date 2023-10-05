DIETERICH, Ill. (WCIA) — On Tuesday, HSHS Medical Group celebrated the opening of their new facility for family medicine in Dieterich.

The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony facilitated by the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce and a blessing by Father Adam Prichard, a chaplain from HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. They also held an open house. The practice is staffed by Dr. Michelle Braddy, MD, and Jennifer Kistner, APRN.

“Dr. Braddy and Jennifer have been in the Dieterich community for 15 years and are well-loved by patients. Dr. Braddy has even delivered over 700 babies for families in the area,” said Tammy Lett, Chief Operating Officer of HSHS Physician Enterprise. “We welcomed them to the HSHS family in 2022 and were pleased to move them to this facility earlier this year, which offers more space and better accessibility.”

“On behalf of the village, I would like to thank HSHS, Michelle and Jennifer for having faith in the Dieterich community and building this amazing facility right here in the heart of the village,” said Brad Hardiek, President of the Village of Dieterich. “To have such a wonderful health care facility and health care professionals right here in town and not have to travel miles to seek medical attention is a huge deal to so many in our community.”

The new HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine – Dieterich can be found at 207 South Main Street. Appointments can be made by calling 217-925-5730 or visiting HSHSMedicalGroup.org.