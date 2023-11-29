CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Nearly 200 hospital beds at Central Illinois hospitals will soon have a new home on the other side of the world.

Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) announced that it is taking hospital beds from five of its Illinois and Wisconsin facilities and donating them to hospitals in Tanzania, Nigeria and Lebanon. The hospital system is standardizing its beds across the facilities, and the ones taken out of service will find new life at international hospitals that desperately need them.

“I recently was in Uganda, and I saw a hospital where the pediatric ward the children were on the floor recovering from surgery because there are no beds there,” said Erica Smith, Executive Director of Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach.

Hospital officials said 190 beds will be available for donation once the bed standardization project is complete. This is an unprecedented influx of bed for Mission Outreach, officials said.

“We never had a situation like this before where we can meet our recipient’s need for an entire year,” said Ratish Kumar, a biomedical engineer with Mission Outreach.

Bed donations are already underway, with 129 available and on their way to Africa and the Middle East.

“It’s been a huge success,” Smith said. “We had one example of beds that we got in Green Bay that were on a container to Tanzania within two weeks. So it’s amazing, it is a blessing for us, and it’s also a blessing for many people around the world who otherwise may not have something as simple as a hospital bed to receive care or recover in.”