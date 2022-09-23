CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Women who are either uninsured or underinsured have a chance to receive a free mammogram next month.

The hospitals of the Memorial Health system will offer free mammograms to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with most of the hospitals offering the free screenings every Monday in October. Each hospital has a different time range for screenings:

Decatur – 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 in the Memorial Breast Center

Jacksonville – Each Monday in October from 3 to 5 p.m.

Lincoln – Saturday Oct. 1 and Saturday Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Springfield – Each Monday in October from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Imaging in the Baylis Medical Building

Taylorville – Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are required with no walk-ins available.

The National Cancer Association recommends that all women over the age of 40 have mammogram screenings annually. Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of death among women in the United States.