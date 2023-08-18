FINDLAY, Ill. (WCIA) — Public health officials are investigating a cluster of Legionnaire’s disease cases that were found in Shelby County.

Officials said there were reports of people being sick in Findlay between July 30 and Aug. 4. Legionnaires’ disease is caused by Legionella bacteria infection, with the bacteria spreading through water droplets.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the Shelby County Health Department are looking into the outbreak. The IEPA tested Findlay’s water supply and found no concerns with chlorine levels, which is a distinction of Legionella.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, people who are 50 years or older are more at risk for Legionnaires’ disease. So are smokers, those with a chronic disease or weakened immune system.

There are no vaccines, but measures can be taken to prevent Legionella from spreading. This primarily involves properly maintaining water supplies, systems, and devices.