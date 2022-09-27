DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department will be hosting a series of drive-thru vaccine clinics throughout the month of October to help people get protected against the seasonal flu.

“We are ready to help Vermilion County residents prepare for the upcoming flu season,” said Director of Community Health Services Susan Fauver. “We are using a quadrivalent vaccine to provide protection against four strains of flu.”

All clinics will be located at the VCHD building, located at 200 South College Street, on the following schedule:

Thursday, Oct. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The clinics listed above are only for adults; children aged six months to 18 years can schedule a flu shot by calling the Immunization Department at 217-431-2662 ext. 249. A child must be accompanied by their parent or guardian to receive a vaccine.

The CDC recommends that everyone six months of age and older receive a flu shot for the 2022-2023 flu season. Immunity from the flu shot takes approximately two weeks to build up and lasts for 12 months. Because immunity wanes over time, the CDC recommends getting a flu shot annually.

People who get a vaccine at these clinics should be prepared to present proof of medical insurance there. The VCHD can bill Medicare, Medicaid, state employees’ employers and most private insurance plans for adult flu shots. The cost of a shot for adults is $40 while a shot for children may vary in price depending on insurance coverage.

In addition to getting a flu shot, there are a number of other preemptive measures people can take to avoid catching the flu: