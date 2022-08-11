SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health and other healthcare providers will be offering a series of healthcare services at the Illinois State Fair to help protect fairgoers against COVID-19 and other diseases.

IDPH is partnering with healthcare stakeholders to provide various health services, including COVID-19 vaccines and tests, required oral/dental health exams for children, HIV and STD screenings and physical exams. These services will be held at the following locations, dates and times:

COVID-19 vaccination and testing

Provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health

IDPH booth in the Illinois Building

Aug. 12-21

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First, second and booster shots available using Pfizer, Moderna and Jonson & Johnson vaccines, including pediatric doses for children as young as six months

Insurance information is not required, but may be requested if available

Oral/dental health exams

Provided by the Illinois State Dental Society

Illinois Building

Aug. 17 and 18

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Required for children entering kindergarten, 2nd, 6th and 9th grade

Oral health education sessions

Provided by the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine

Illinois Building

Aug. 16 and 18

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIV, Hepatitis C and other STD screenings

Provided by Fifth Street Renaissance

IDPH booth in the Illinois Building

Aug. 12-15 and Aug. 19-21

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Physical exams

Provided by Mobile Care Chicago

Outside the Illinois Building

Aug. 12 and 13

Will include physicals and immunizations, including for children six months to 18 years of age whose parents or guardians are present

Public health officials stressed that the most important step people can take to protect themselves against COVID-19 is to remain up to date on vaccinations and booster shots. Vaccines are available for children as young as six months and a second booster shot is recommended for those over 50 or over 12 with compromised immune systems four months after their first booster shot.