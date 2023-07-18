PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The presence of West Nile virus is now confirmed in Ford County, health officials announced.

The Ford County Public Health Department announced on Tuesday that a positive test result was recently taken from a bird. It’s the first positive bird sample detected in the county in 2023.

“The positive bird is an indication that West Nile Virus is circulating in our area and individuals should take appropriate preventive measures to protect their health,” said Nancy Mandamuna, Environmental Health Specialist for the FCPHD.

Officials said West Nile virus is transmitted to humans through the bites of mosquitoes who fed on an infected bird. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches, but four out of five infected people will not show symptoms.

In rare cases, severe illness may include meningitis, encephalitis or even death. People over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe illness.

“The best way to prevent West Nile disease or any other mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and to

take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Precautions include practicing the three ‘Rs’ – reduce, repel and report.”

Officials said the three Rs refer to the following activities:

Reduce Avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. Ensure doors and windows are shut, especially at night, and have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace any screens that have tears or other openings. Eliminate standing sources of water where mosquitoes can breed, including bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools and other containers.

Repel Where shoes and socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors. Also apply insect repellent.

Report Contact municipal governments to report areas of stagnant water that may produce mosquitoes, including roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations.



Surveillance for West Nile virus is ongoing in Ford County and throughout Central Illinois. Until Oct. 15, anyone who finds a dead bird that appears to have died from natural causes is asked to report it to the Ford County Public Health Department at 217-379-9281.