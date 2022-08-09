GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Ford County Public Health Department will be hosting a clinic on Wednesday to help vaccinate people against COVID-19.

The clinic will take place at the Community Room of School House Apartments, located at 200 North Melvin Street in Gibson City. It will take place between 9 a.m. and noon and people should enter through the west doors.

The community is welcome to attend and receive a shot. All vaccines and boosters will be available and walk-ins are welcome.

More information can be found by calling the FCPHD at 217-379-9281.