FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two birds recently found in Ford County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, health officials announced.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows the positive test results were taken from a pair of American Crows. They are the first positive bird samples to be found in the county this year, but West Nile Virus has been in the county since July, when a positive batch of mosquitoes was found. Two more positive batches have since been found.

“The positive bird is an indication that West Nile Virus is circulating in our area and individuals should take appropriate preventive measures to protect their health,” said Nancy Mandamuna, Environmental Health Specialist for the Ford County Public Health Department

West Nile Virus is transmitted to people when mosquitoes feed on infected birds and then feed on people. Additional IDPH data shows that so far, there have been 41 human cases of West Nile Virus, including one death, but 31 of these cases are in Cook County. The remaining 10 are spread across the state; none are in Ford County.

Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches, but four out of five people infected with West Nile Virus will show no symptoms at all. In rare cases, severe illness may include meningitis, encephalitis or even death. People over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe illness.

“The best way to prevent West Nile disease or any other mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and to

take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites,” Mandamuna said. “Precautions include practicing the three “Rs” – reduce, repel and report.”

The three Rs refer to the following activities:

Reduce Avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. Ensure doors and windows are shut, especially at night, and have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace any screens that have tears or other openings. Eliminate standing sources of water where mosquitoes can breed, including bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools and other containers.

Repel Where shoes and socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors. Also apply insect repellent.

Report Contact municipal governments to report areas of stagnant water that may produce mosquitoes, including roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations.



People can also report dead birds, as well as people or horses exhibiting West Nile symptoms, to the FCPHD by calling 217-379-9281. Surveillance for West Nile Virus will continue for another month.