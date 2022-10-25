DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department is getting ready for flu season by hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic next week.

The clinic will take place on Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. outside the MCHD’s building at 1221 East Condit Street. The clinic is for those aged 18 and older.

People wanting to get a shot at this clinic should enter the MCHD grounds on eastbound Orchard Street and follow the signs to get in line. They should wear a short-sleeve shirt and face covering and bring a photo ID and insurance card.

People aged 18 to 64 will receive a dose of Flublok’s vaccine while those aged 65 and older will receive a dose of Fluzone High Dose.

Anyone with questions, or who cannot attend the clinic and wants to make an appointment, can call 217-423-6988 ext. 1100.