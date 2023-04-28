IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Public Health Department is getting ready for West Nile Virus season and they’re asking the public for help in finding bird cases.

The public is asked to turn in any dead bird found in the county between May 1 and October 15. Health officials are specifically looking for crows, blue jays, finches, sparrows and robins, but said blackbirds, bluebirds, catbirds, cardinals, chickadees, starlings, purple martins and others are also acceptable for West Nile testing.

Birds should only be submitted if they meet the following criteria:

Believed to have died within the previous 24 hours

Cause of death is not obvious (like gunshot or vehicle strike)

Bodies are intact and not decomposed or damaged by scavenging animals

Anyone who finds a dead bird that meets the criteria should double bag them in plastic bags (preferably bags with seals) and bring them to the ICPHD building, located at 1001 East Grant Street in Watseka.

More information regarding the collection of dead birds and be found by calling 815-432-2483 or visiting the ICPHD website.