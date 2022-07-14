LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that a dead finch found in Lincoln has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The bird was submitted to the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s laboratory on July 5. To date, approximately 11 counties in Illinois have reported West Nile Virus activity.

The LCDPH said that mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus can remain active when temperatures are above 60 degrees, with activity usually persisting until the first hard frost. Because of the threat of West Nile Virus, the LCDPH is reminding people that the best way to prevent its spread is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around one’s home and to use personal protection. Some methods of achieving this include:

Avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active

Keep windows shut and repair screens that have tears or other openings

Eliminate areas of standing water where mosquitoes can breed

Wear shoes, socks, long pants and long-sleeve shirts

Wear repellants that contain DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535

People who find dead birds are encouraged to report them to the LCDPH. If the bird is dead for less than 24 hours and appears to have died from natural causes, it may be eligible for testing. People can report dead birds through Oct. 15.

People are also encouraged to report any stagnant water to the LCDPH; stagnant water can be found in roadside ditches, abandoned pools, flooded yards or similar locations.

The LCDPH said that there is no reason for someone bitten by a mosquito to get tested for West Nile Virus since illness related to mosquito bites is rare. However, people who experience symptoms such as high fever, confusion, muscle weakness or severe headache following a mosquito bite are encouraged to see a doctor.

Anyone who has questions can contact the LCDPH at 217-735-2317.