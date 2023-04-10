DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Danville will be able to receive better healthcare after a months-long renovation of OSF’s offices there.

Most of the building’s first floor was renovated and expanded to allow all of the office’s primary care providers to be in one location. Previously, doctors and nurses were on different floors of the building, which made it hard to communicate.

OSF officials said the renovations will help solve those issues and make it easier

“You’ll be able to easily see your medical office assistant who rooms your patient,” said OSF Eastern Vice President Marcia Cooper. “Talk to your nurse without having to pick up the phone or make a phone call or go on the elevator or stairs to find somebody. Should you need something everyone can see each other and really provide that communication that provides efficacies.”

Dr. Uche Allanah works in the renovated building. She spent the last year away from her office, and she too sees the benefit of having everyone on one floor.

We can now work in a collaborate fashion. We can communicate with each other without having to go to separate floors,” Allanah said. “It also fosters good relationships amongst clinicians, it makes it easier to rub off one another, learn from each other, communicate with each other and ultimately foster good patient care.”

“It’s just going to be efficient healthcare moving forward,” she added. “That is the whole idea.”

Three clinics are located in the primary care space. One is a post-discharge clinic provides follow-up care for hospitalized patients to make sure they are recovering as expected and their needs are met. Another is a nurses clinic that provides education on hypertension and diabetes, Medicare wellness exams and advance care planning. The third clinic supports people on anti-coagulation medication.

The new workflow will also allow primary care offices to expand their hours. By the end of the month, the office plans to be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.