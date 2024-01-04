CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — January is National Radon Action Month, and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is doing their part to protect against a dangerous gas.

Radon is a noble gas listed on the period table of elements. It is colorless, odorless and can poses serious health risks if inhaled — lung cancer being chief among them. The gas can seep into homes, which is why the EPA advises testing indoor spaces.

The CUPHD is providing radon tests for a price of $7 to anyone who lives in Champaign County. Tests can be purchased at the Environmental Health Division of the CUHD’s headquarters at 201 West Kenyon Road in Champaign.

The testing kits are for households only, not businesses.